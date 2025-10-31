Firefighters respond to a house fire on Canal Street in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – There have been reports of a fire in Aberdeen on Canal Street.

At midnight, crews were still working to put out the flames

The home was fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses said the heat from the house fire could be felt two streets over.

We reached out to Aberdeen Fire Chief Norris James, who said the call came in around 10 p.m. Last night.

He said right now, the cause is undetermined, and no injuries were reported.

Chief James said the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal

