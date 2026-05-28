Man faces two counts of arson in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County man is in jail after he intentionally set fires not once but twice.

Walter McCann was arrested on Wednesday, May 27, by the Winston County Sheriff’s Department.

McCann was charged with two counts of arson.

Sheriff Mike Perkins said McCann is accused of setting fire to a house and shed in Winston County.

He went before Judge Robert Beck in Winston County Justice Court.

McCann is being held on a $20,000 bond.

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