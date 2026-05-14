Firefighters respond to a truck on fire in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A driver is lucky to be alive after a vehicle fire in Starkville.

The front end of a truck was fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday.

The fire burned through the hood and reached up to the windshield portion of the cab.

Starkville firefighters with Engine 3 responded to the scene on Garrard Road.

The crew quickly worked to extinguish the flames.

Luckily, the driver was able to make it out of the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

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