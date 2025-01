Firefighters respond to an electrical fire in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Fire responded to an electrical fire at 41 Edgewater Lane in Starkville early this morning, January 30.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner told WCBI Starkville Fire was initially dispatched around 1:43 a.m., and requested East Oktibbeha to assist with workers and water supply due to the size of the structure and logistics of the area.

No injuries were reported.

