Firefighters respond to house fire in North Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The weather is being blamed for a fire in a North Columbus neighborhood.

Columbus Fire and Rescue was called to a home on Crepe Myrtle Drive in Northhaven Woods early this afternoon, on March 15.

Chief Duane Hughes told WCBI that lightning knocked the top out of a tree, sending it onto the roof of the home.

The lightning traveled through the home, blowing out a bedroom window, and exiting through an electrical outlet in the bedroom, igniting the sheets on the bed.

Firefighters got the fire out before it could spread past the bedroom.

There were no injuries reported.

