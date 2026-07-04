Firework safety for this Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) — As many celebrate America’s 250th birthday this year, we want to ensure that your safety is our highest priority.

What better way than to celebrate the birthday of our nation than with fireworks. Although they’re very pretty and vibrant when they light up the night. When used incorrectly, fireworks can be dangerous.

WCBI spoke with Columbus Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough about firework safety. Yarbrough says although popping fireworks within the City of Columbus is illegal for those who can pop fireworks, its best to leave it to the professionals.

“Leave it to the professionals, that would be the first thing I would say. The air base is having a show, so go to the air base. I think in Starkville, the sportsplex — may be the new sports plex is having a firework show, so I would go to that. If you’re actually gonna have fireworks at home,” Yarbrough said. “Of course, in the city it’s illegal to have fireworks in the city and to actually use them in the city. We know people are still gonna do it, but if you are, if you have a child that’s gonna do it make sure you watch that child.”

He says throughout his career, he’s seen a lot of hand injuries from people who didn’t know proper usage. Yarbrough says that if you want to see a firework show, he recommends one of the many Fourth of July celebrations that will be held.

Like Freedom Fest being held at the Columbus Air Force Base or at Cornerstone Park in Starkville.