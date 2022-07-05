Columbus Police Chief issues annual July 4th reminder about illegal fireworks in city limits

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton already knows his officers will be getting plenty of calls about fireworks Monday night.

The police chief once again reminded the public that, while he wants them to have a fun and safe July 4th celebration, it is illegal to set off fireworks inside the city limits. Doing so comes with a $412 fine, which he says is only one of the reasons to set off legal fireworks in the county instead. Chief Shelton says fireworks going off in the city are not only loud, they can also be mistaken for gunshots and create a serious fire hazard.

“It’s hot, the grass is dry, when you’re in the city you’ve got close proximity to houses and vehicles that are there and maybe if a firecracker hits something it might start a fire,” the chief says.

Chief Shelton issued the reminder while discussing the six 24-hour surveillance cameras the police department has set up throughout the city.