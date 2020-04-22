It’s a First: Dudie Burgers in a Drive-Thru

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Fans of a Tupelo culinary favorite will have a chance to make history this year. For the first time, you will be able to get a Dudie’s Burger in a Drive-thru.

COVID-19 precautions have forced Tupelo’s Oren Dunn City Museum to cancel this year’s Dudie’s Burger Festival, but they’re still cooking up something.

Saturday May 9th the museum is hosting the Dudie’s Burgers Drive-By.

The staff is taking pre-orders for the special meals. For $8.00 you get 2 Dudie’s Burgers , chips, a Moon Pie, candy and a drink. Between 10-30AM and 1-30PM you can drive in and pick them up.

You can call the Oren Dunn Museum to get information on how to order. You don’t have to pre-order, but if you wait until the day of, the cost goes up to $10.00.

The Dudie’s Burger Festival is the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Contact Deana Carlock at Tupelo Parks and Recreation for information on pre-orders: (662) 841-6440 / deana.carlock@tupelo.ms.gov