First-ever opioid summit in Mississippi provides insight for many

On Friday, April 5, more than 170 addiction medicine, social services, and law enforcement professionals attended.

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The first-ever opioid summit in Mississippi provided insight for many.

On Friday, April 5, more than 170 addiction medicine, social services, and law enforcement professionals attended.

The event was hosted by the Baptist Memorial Health Care Center of Excellence in Addiction Medicine and MississippiCare.

Specific tracks were designed for prevention and recovery specialists, law enforcement, and clinical workers that included education on stigma reduction, patient-centered approaches to care, and the importance of ongoing support and aftercare during recovery.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X