First half of Gordo bypass opens

GORDO, Ala. (WCBI) – If you’re driving to Tuscaloosa from Columbus, be prepared to take a different – and quicker – route.

The Alabama Department of Transportation opened the first part of the new Gordo bypass Tuesday afternoon, July 28.

“I think for the town of Gordo, we’re excited about it, a little bit hesitant about it. But you know, it’s just going to take us getting used to it. But it’s going to be great once it’s fully open,” said Gordo Mayor Robin Edgeworth.

With the new bypass, also come name changes for the highways.

The road you would originally use to travel to or through Gordo will be called Highway 482.

And the bypass will be the new Highway 82.

“It’s kind of been a work in progress. It’s a brand new road, it’s not that they’ve widened an existing road or anything like that. It’s a completely new road,” said Edgeworth.

To help with traffic from Pickens to Tuscaloosa County, the full bypass will eventually have four lanes.

Currently, the new westbound lanes are being used for opposite flowing traffic as crews work to complete the east bound lanes.

“This will be a two lane right now until we get this whole section to the county line done and all finished. And then we’ll set east bound on this right here,” said Nathan Reece with S T Bunn Construction Company.

S T Bunn Construction Company is the contractor for the project.

Since drivers will no longer have to travel through Gordo to get to or from Tuscaloosa, Mayor Robin Edgeworth said some residents are concerned about the town’s future.

However, Edgeworth sees the new bypass as an opportunity for growth and attracting more businesses.

“When you’re leaving Columbus and you’re going to Tuscaloosa, you’re going to use our businesses all along that bypass that we’ll be creating to serve you.”

Edgeworth said ALDOT got community input about the location of the bypass.

ALDOT started this project in October 2024 and used 80% federal funds.

Currently, the speed limit on the bypass is 45 MPH since it is an active construction zone.

The full bypass is expected to be complete by early summer 2027.

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