Heat alerts across the corner

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The Summer frying pan continues to roast us, with heat alerts maintaining through the middle of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Going to be an uncomfortably warm night. Heat alerts expire at 9p. Temperatures will be falling only into the upper 70s. A few passing clouds through most of the evening, increasing cover by the early morning.

WEDNESDAY: Heavier clouds to start off the middle of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle 90s. Heat index values are still expected to be in close to 105 or greater. HEAT ADVISORY returns at 10a and continues until 9p. Though parts of our coverage area are under the EXTREME HEAT WARNING. Isolated rain chances will be possible throughout the day, so be prepared with your rain gear if you have plans to head out for lunch. Low temperatures will drop into the the middle 70s, staying mild.

THURSDAY: Drier for Thursday, with less clouds across the sky. Staying plenty hot though. Afternoon highs stay in the middle 90s. There will be a nice light breeze, from the North at about 5MPH. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.