First Lady Elee Reeves spreads literacy message a book at a time

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves made a stop in Starkville Thursday to introduce students to a new friend named Fred.

Reeves is traveling the state, helping students begin their lifelong reading adventure by joining Fred the Turtle on his adventures through Mississippi.

The First Lady delivered the books to 4th graders at Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary School.

Through Fred, they get to see other parts of their home state and they learn more about friendship, gaining confidence, and other life lessons, and hopefully build a lifelong relatinship with reading.

“Reading is the one fundamental thing you need throughout life, and I want to, hopefully, develop young readers earlier and earlier, so they can flourish later in life.”

“Getting a book in front of kids, and having them interested in what they’re reading is the main thing and the main goal as a teacher, it’s what we want. And in their everyday life, reading is very important for them to be able to be successful”

Elee Reeves is also the author of Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle