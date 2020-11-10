First Lady of Mississippi speaks at luncheon while daughter test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – COVID hits close to home for Mississippi’s first family. Governor Tate Reeves tweeted today that his youngest daughter tested positive Tuesday, November 10th.

Meanwhile, First Lady Elee Reeves is talking about dealing with the virus in her role. She was the guest speaker at today’s Lowndes County Republican Women meeting at Lion Hills.

Reeves says she has had to change her school reading visits to virtual events and make adjustments with other activities as well.

“I don’t think we could’ve expected anything normal this year but I think COVID has set all of us back,” said First Lady Reeves. “I mean, not that this is a good thing, but I do think COVID has made families take a step back and stop the crazy rat race of running around and have time with your family and loved ones which has been nice but it’s also nice that we’ve been able to kind of get back to living again.”

Reeves say she has partnered with Keep Mississippi Beautiful to lead cleanup efforts around the communities hit by Pearl River Flooding.