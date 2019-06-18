First Responders Health and Safety Act gives lifeline to first responders

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- During the past legislative session, a bill to provide special help to first responders became law.

First Responders risk their lives to keep us safe. Now they are getting a lifeline from state lawmakers.

Every day first responders put themselves in life-threatening situations. From fires to shootings, each call comes with its own risks.

But there are other risks. Dangers that aren’t noticed immediately, and may not come to light until long after the incident has passed.

“firefighters especially are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer over any other career field out there law enforcement as well due to their work with Radar’s and this that and the other and cancer rate is just very high amongst first responders,” said Deputy Fire Chief Robert Hutto.

The Mississippi First Responders Health and Safety Act is looking to ease some of the burdens of that fight.

If a firefighter or police officer has 10 or more years on the job, they can qualify for added benefits.

“In the event that a firefighter’s diagnosed with cancer there will be some type of financial backing there for them,” said Hutto.

Several neighboring states already provide similar benefits.

“Mississippi was one of the few states in the United States that did not have that in place and to get it finally in place and get the groundwork laid down is huge for us we are not last in getting the first responder health and safety act in place,” said Hutto.

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Hutto pushed hard for the act.

“My family has a high history of cancer to start with, and then I decided to jump into a career over ten years ago that put me where I’m being exposed to carcinogens and cancer-causing chemicals on a daily basis. So, with my family history, and how I know that cancer can affect a family, I really wanted to be one of the main ones well one of the ones to push it,” said Hutto.

Benefits will help up to $50,000.

Captain Kenny Wilson said he appreciates their hard work being recognized.

“I’ve been in the service for close to 30 years we get into some hazardous environment, and it means a lot to know that people will stand behind you it’ll mean a lot to my family if something does happen,” said Wilson.

Hutto said the bill will take about two years to go into effect. By then, funding should be in place to begin payouts.