First responders honored at Amory Rotary Club’s award ceremony

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three first responders in Amory were honored for their service.

The Rotary Club of Amory held their annual First Responder of the Year awards.

The club honored a police officer, firefighter, and sheriff’s deputy during the ceremony.

The winners are voted on by their colleagues.

The three winners said that winning the award was an honor.

“This right here is a great honor and a great opportunity for me. I didn’t even know I got it until the chief called me into his office and let me know and I’m like well this is a great honor and everything for this right here,” said Herbert Payne Weaver III, Police Officer of the Year.

“It’s an honor to be chosen by my fellow firefighters to win this award. Just hard work and dedication,” said Cruz Jimenez, Firefighter of the Year.

“Winning this award is a great honor to be part of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department under this new administration that we have. We’re a real close-knit department and we’ve just got love for each other,” said Sergeant Adam Johnson, Deputy Sheriff of the Year.

The Rotary Club of Amory has been giving out these awards for over 10 years.

