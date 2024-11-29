First responders ring bells for Salvation Army in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Salvation Army has started ringing their bells around the area to collect donations for the Kettle Drive.

First responders from Starkville Fire, Starkville Police, and the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department the fire coordinator were at Kroger in Starkville to ring the bells.

The organization helps people who are in need, in a variety of ways.

The Salvation Army lives solely on donations, and these donations get them through the next year.

Christmas Carroll Coordinator Lashunda Bobbett said its always a blessing to bless others.

“We take this money and we use it for people who are around, people that are in need, especially the ones who have issues during a one at a time, utility bills and things like that. Some people have homes that have been in a fire and things like that. So we take this money and we give it back to the community. But it’s also good to have first responders here to let them know. They will say, well, here, and it’s safe for them to do their Christmas shopping and don’t really have to worry about being gone around and things like that to let them know that they’re here to support the army and to support us,” said Starkville’s Christmas Carol Coordinator, Lashaunda Bobbett.

The Salvation Army will be ringing the bells until December 24.

