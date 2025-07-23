First responders train for active threats

NEMCC hosts two day class that helps sharpen rapid response

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – As a school resource officer, Tyler Reese wants to be sure he puts in the time training to respond to any emergency on campus, including an active shooter or active attack.

“It is a lot of intense training,” Deputy Reese said.

Reese is an instructor for ALERRT, which stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. The program trains law enforcement to handle active shooter incidents.

Officers are taught how to enter and move safely through a building, by themselves, if there is an active shooter or threat, or in a team, also known as a stack. Role players and officers use special simulation guns, or sim guns, along with simmunition. Non-lethal rounds that sting and leave visible markings. Protective helmets are also worn, which limit hearing and vision, simulating responses to stress.

“If we have an active threat, shots fired, we are going in, whether we are alone, or four or five of us, we are moving to the threat,” Deputy Reese said.

Whether it’s in training or a real-world situation, the main goal is to stop the threat. As officers go down hallways and clear rooms, there is a lot to think about.

“You have got to be able to know and evaluate as you come in, and that is those milliseconds you have to be able to determine, and until you are stress inoculated and put into those situations, you will not be able to perform that way in real life,” said NEMCC Police Chief Jason Jackson.

Training also includes what to do if an attacker has a bomb or IED. Officers are also taught how to correctly and quickly use a tourniquet and administer basic first aid, once the scene is safe.

The ALERRT course counts toward mandatory continued training for law enforcement in Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.