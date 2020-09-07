Five people arrested and still in jail in Amory drug bust

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – Five people are arrested in an Amory drug bust and some are accused of making methamphetamine.

23-year-old Summer Collins and 43-year-old Adam Owens are both charged with manufacturing meth and possession of meth with intent to sell.

39-year-old Dale Taylor is also charged with manufacturing meth and possession.

22-year-old Alaina Adams and 25-year-old Anthony Williams are both charged with possession of meth with intent to sell.

Amory police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home on South Boulevard late last week.

In a press release today, Amory police say all of the suspects remain in jail and are waiting on their bond to be set.

The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation.