Five people have been arrested in connection with recent shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – 5 people have been arrested in connection to a recent Starkville shooting.

The Starkville Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they arrested 17-year-old Quanterrius Dotson, 20-year-old Marquavious Guido, 18-year-old Austin Hudson, and 24-year-old Joshua Reed-Sims for attempted murder.

- Advertisement -

Each has a bond of seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

22-year-old Johnetta Campbell was arrested for hindering prosecution, a felony charge, and given a bond of twenty-five thousand dollars.

There is an active attempted murder warrant for 30-year-old Dominique Roberts Beasley.

Around 3:50 am on December 30th, a shooting was reported on North Montgomery Street near Garrard Road.

A victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center.

This incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information please contact the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.