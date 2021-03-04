Five people have been charged with burglary among other charges

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Several people already charged with burglary are getting a longer rap sheet.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says five people have been charged in the burglary ring.

Some of the break-ins happened in the Point Harbor area of eastern Clay County.

Scott believes the group could also be behind some burglaries in West Point.

Edward Malone, Melissa Ford, Adam Todd, and Jennifer Harpole.

A fifth suspect is being extradited to Clay County from Alabama.

Those charged face various charges, including burglary.

If you have any information on the alleged thefts call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.