Five sex offenders facing more trouble in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Five sex offenders face more trouble after investigators said they didn’t live where they were registered.

Randy Watkins, Dallas Burkholder, Vernon Simelton, and Demasico Hicks have all been arrested. Investigators said they’re still searching for Ormega Smith for failure to report.

Watkins and Burkholder are out on bond. Simelton and Hicks both have MDOC holds.

Over the last two weeks, The Lowndes County Sheriff’s department and US Marshal Service were doing address compliance checks. These five men investigators said weren’t living where they said they were leading to their arrests.

There are 125 registered sex offenders in Lowndes County.