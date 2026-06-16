Flash Flood Threat Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cluster of storms near Texas have the chance for further tropical development, bringing lots of rain to NE Mississippi and Western Alabama.

TODAY – Most of the rainfall today will remain in southern Mississippi, around I-20. However, light to moderate showers are expected throughout the day. Additionally, it is the last day in the low 80’s before upper 80’s and even 90 returns tomorrow.

TOMORROW – Isolated afternoon showers briefly return Wednesday with peeks of sunshine. Temps can climb up to 90 in some areas. Expect a very warm day!

THURSDAY – The biggest rain threat comes Thursday from tropical moisture. Currently, the NHC has highlighted a cluster of storms near Texas with a medium chance of development within the next few days. Whether this becomes more organized or not, heavy amounts of rain is for sure. Some areas can get up to 5-6 inches of rain just on Thursday, which poses for flash flood concerns. Stay updated, be alert and stay off flooded roads.