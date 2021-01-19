TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – An attorney is running for mayor of Tupelo in the Democrat primary.

Victor Fleitas is the first Democrat to announce his candidacy for mayor of the all America City.

Fleitas specializes in felony criminal defense, civil rights and employment law. He says he began thinking about running for mayor when Jason Shelton announced he would not seek a third term.

Fleitas believes there needs to be more development across the entire city, and an emphasis on affordable housing.

“We have a huge need in Tupelo for affordable housing for young families, I want to see development spread from the area where I live, Fairpark district, into other areas, there has been a request by business leaders along south Gloster to do work around there, I think that’s something we need to look at, but what I want to do is spread the development throughout the entire city so every segment of our population can benefit,”Fleitas said.

Fleitas was born in Chicago, but grew up in Miami. He moved to Mississippi to attend the University of Mississippi School of Law. He has been practicing law in Tupelo since 1995.