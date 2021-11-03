Flex Factor and EMCC educates students on a career path to advance manufacturing and technology

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- East Mississippi Community College and Flex Factor are connecting students to career pathways that could lead them into the manufacturing sector. During a multi-week program focused on entrepreneurship and technology, 9th-grade students at Armstrong Junior High School were asked to develop a business concept and deliver a shark take style presentation about solving real work problems using flexible hybrid electronic devices.

The program also educated students on career mapping, building a professional digital presence, and networking.

Outreach leaders say the experience is valuable to any student no matter what their futures may hold.

“We want the students to do something after high school whether it’s a four-year school, a two-year college, or go straight to work -military, whatever,” said Camille Cooper, Flex Factor outreach coordinator for EMCC. “We just want them to know they have the options to do whatever. So we’re giving them real-world experience.”