Hot holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat builds for the holiday weekend! Stay aware of how you feel with temperatures pushing back into the middle 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds hindered our high temperatures for today. Those will be slow to clear through the overnight hours, as temperatures gradually drop into the upper 60s.

JULY 4TH: Expecting greatness for this Independence Day! High temperatures will push into the low to middle 90s by the afternoon. If you are planning on hanging around the grill, make sure to keep a glass of water next to you to stay hydrated. There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds for the end of the week. The best part is that conditions are likely to stay dry across NE Mississippi. Enjoy your celebrations!

THE WEEKEND: Middle 90s are going to carry into the weekend. Hopefully you have a pool to splash around in because the sun is going to be shining bright through a few passing clouds both days. Don’t forget to take breaks in the A/C and lather up the sunscreen!