Fireworks on the Water

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Preparations are underway for a Fourth of July evening of family fun on the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

Fireworks on the Water returns to the East Bank of the Columbus Lock and Dam on Friday.

Columbus Air Force Base, Visit Columbus, Steel Dynamics, the City of Columbus, and Lowndes County teamed up to bring the Independence Day celebration back this year.

The night will be capped off with a fireworks show, but there’s plenty to do before that.

“I do think it’s important to come early, enjoy the food trucks, the kids’ activities, and the live music. And then stay for the fireworks show. We’ll start about 8:58,” said Visit Columbus Tourism Director Frances Glenn.

Gates open at 5 PM on Friday.

Bring your lawnchairs, but please leave your pets at home.

https://visitcolumbusms.org/event/fireworks-on-the-water-3/