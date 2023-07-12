Flooding concerns, rain continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Hot temperatures and rain chances continue out of this week and through the weekend. Heavy amounts of rain Wednesday night are causing concern for flash flooding across central Mississippi.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A system moving East from Arkansas is bringing concerns to many across central Mississippi late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Heavy amounts of rain are going to be associated with these showers and storms. The Weather Prediction Center is expecting many places to experience 3-6″ of rainfall, with localized amounts potentially reaching 10″+. There were several areas in Arkansas early Wednesday that saw over a foot of rain.

THURSDAY: With this system of heavy rain moving in late Wednesday night and into Thursday, a Flood Watch has been issued for Thursday at 2AM-12PM. Rain is expected to continue falling into late Thursday morning. Scattered showers and storms will remain throughout the rest of the day. High temperatures will be able to warm back into the upper 80s, lows in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will maintain in the lower to middle 90s. The chance for rain showers and storms continues at a current 50% chance. Be prepared throughout the day, with your rain essentials. Low temperatures will be in the middle 70s.