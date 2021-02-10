Floral preparations are underway for Valentine’s Day

Valentines Day is on Sunday means you only have a few days to find that perfect gift

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Valentines Day is on Sunday means you only have a few days to find that perfect gift and florists say the pickings are slim.

You don’t need Cupid’s arrow this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we do so many things; including celebrating those we love. Florists say the coronavirus has more people buying, and Valentine’s Day falling on a weekend helps too.

- Advertisement -

“Valentine’s is the single busiest holiday for a florist,” said the owner of Noweta’s Green Thumb in Columbus Bruce Sansing.

Sansing has been in the floral business for years and he’s never seen anything like COVID-19. The business was slow at his store last year until it came time to thank mom.

“Mother’s Day was the biggest Mother’s Day we’ve ever had because industry analysts say it’s because of the pandemic because no one could visit their mothers,” said Sansing.

Nearly a year into the pandemic; that loving feeling is blossoming into big business.

“So far in orders, we probably have 300 hundred orders right now, but keep in mind today is not even the big day,” said Sansing.

“We’re already delivering for Valentines now and have orders booked up through Saturday so this could be the biggest Valentines we’ve seen,” said Sansing.

Online sales are also growing within his store.

“Our website has been very busy because you can go on there and order flowers and what we call add ons, and that’s been a tremendous success because like they say if it’s not there they can’t buy it,” said Sansing.

“They’ll order a dozen roses they’ll order a plush animal box of chocolates a candle we have cheese straws I mean they have so much they can add on,” said Sansing.

Noweta may be known for their flowers, but they also sell bears, balloons, and baskets with multiple items in them; and Sansing says there’s no better time to give to a loved one than right now.

“I think what better time than during a pandemic with what we’ve been dealing with for the last year. There’s been a lot of sorrow and sadness in people’s lives during this pandemic and what better way to lift their spirits just to let them know that they’re loved,” said Sansing.

Other florists say the calendar is falling in their favor this year.

“Sunday’s a little bit weird all together because normally if it’s during the week everybody wants it on that day; since it’s on Sunday it’s been a lot more spread out which is great for us,” said the owner of The Flower Company in Starkville Whitney Wofford.

Wofford believes folks are changing how they celebrate their Valentine. She even offers some advice to the guys this Valentine’s Day.

“If your wife has a favorite flower I would definitely call ahead otherwise you might just get you know, traditional roses,” said Wofford.

Wofford and Sansing both encourage early orders to get the flowers you know your loved one desires.