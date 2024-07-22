Florida football coach Billy Napier excited about West Point’s Kahnen Daniels

Former West Point running back Kahnen Daniels is set to enter his freshman season with Florida football. The 4-star running back committed to the Gators at the end of his junior year.

In his senior season at West Point, he led the Green Wave to their 12th state title. He rushed for more than 2,700 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2023.

“We’re excited about KD,” Florida head coach Billy Napier said. “He’s got a chance to be a really special player for us in the future.”