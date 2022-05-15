Folks in Alabama chowed down on a clawdad feast for annual fundraiser

Proceeds help fund operation costs, covers new gear and equipment for firefighters.

MILLPORT,Ala. (WCBI)- Folks over in Alabama chowed down on a clawdad feast Saturday afternoon.

The Millport Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Crawfish Boil Fundraiser for community members.

A spread of BBQ plates and crawfish with all the fixings were available for just a few bucks.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the department.

PHI also made a stop to support the cause.

“We do have a small community here in Millport, but we have seen people come all the way for Columbus, Fayette, and from Vernon and surrounding areas. Everybody seems to enjoy the crawfish and of course we have a PHI do a air medical helicopter land,” said firefighter Brandon Shaw.

Millport Volunteer Fire Department set the goal of raising $3,000.