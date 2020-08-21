During this time of uncertainty, dozens of families are relying on their local food bank for assistance. While the demand continues to grow, several area organizations are gathering what they can to put dinner on the table.

GOLDEN TRIANGLE,Miss. (WCBI)- Food insecurity remains a concern for many families during the pandemic.

While the demand continues to grow, several area organizations are gathering what they can to put dinner on the table.

” In our service areas, around one in five individuals Pre-COVID-19 were food insecure,” said Dr. Brittney Oliver.

Oliver works with the United Way of North-Central Mississippi as the Executive Director. She says those numbers have steadily increased since March.

” We are seeing through our calls, through our partner agencies that they aren’t really seeing any decline. Since COVID-19 has hit, we’ve been able to work with 22 local food pantries. They are building calls. They are having people stop by the food pantry to get non-perishable food and perishable food items,” said Oliver.

Living Manna Church in West Point is experiencing a similar reality.

” Our shelves are empty. Our freezers are empty because of the increase of food insecurity and this is a very challenging time,” said Pastor R.H Brown.

Brown says over the last couple of months, more people are showing up at the door.

“During the month of July, we served about 50% more clients than we usually do. July was a very busy month for us,” said Brown.

Even though generous donors stock the shelves almost every month, sometimes it’s still not enough.

” It’s hurtful when you have about have about five to seven cars still in the line and you have to wave them off. You have to say to them I’m sorry we’ll see you the next time because we have served everyone because the food is gone,” said Brown.

That’s why both organizations are encouraging the public to donate what they can to help assist those in need.

“We’ve increased our food distribution from not just once a month but we’ve increased to twice a month,” said Brown.

” Every dollar, every hour that any neighbor that can really commit goes miles,” said Oliver.

Living Manna Church is having their next food drive on August 25th.