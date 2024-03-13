Food pantry at MSU aims to help students with food insecurity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – CBS News reports food prices are 25% higher than in January 2020. It’s a strain on family’s budgets and even college students, some of the most likely people dealing with food insecurities.

While it may be spring break on many campuses, that does not mean there’s not a need to help.

The shelves are full inside this obscure pantry on the Mississippi State campus. The food is for students who need a helping hand and there are other classmates ready to help.

“We have a student organization called Bully’s Pantry Ambassadors. They make sure students know the pantry exists, and that they can use it anytime. We want every student to know and not be ashamed to come to use the pantry. it is also free and it is a great resource for every single student,” said Lynn Smith, Mississippi State’s Student Services Coordinator

Smith wanted to make sure students didn’t feel alone.

“We have to think about our students and a lot of students are not able to ask their parents for help. That is what we want, which is to make sure that we can help them with this resource. Another thing is that there is a stigma around going to get help. That is why our ambassadors make students aware of this resource and there are no questions asked and no charge at all when you come through our doors. We swipe your ID card to make sure that you are a student here and you are able to shop freely here,” said Smith.

While fewer people are on campus this week, folks at Bully’s Pantry are sure everyone there knows they are open and ready to help.

“During winter break, we sent out a request for students to get groceries if they needed groceries over the break. We had over 200 students request groceries and we sent those home with those students. We have seen students here using the pantry during spring break this week. We are here and available, we also have the vending machine in the student union. Students can scan their ID on the machine and it pops open and they can get food items out of there as well,” said Smith.

Smith said the pantry is possible because others give their time and resources.

“It is wonderful because the pantry thrives off of generous donations from our community and from organizations on campus. They know there is a need and they know we have the pantry so they organize donation drives for the pantry which is awesome. We have a great community that helps and realizes that our students do need that help, and that we do have the pantry. They are willing to help pitch into the pantry with their generous donations,” said Smith.

If you would like to donate some of your unused canned goods to Bully’s Pantry, the pantry is open Mondays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X