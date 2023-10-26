Forecast déjà vu

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Anyone else feel like the days have been repeating themselves? The conditions will continue to trend exactly as it has been all week, into the weekend. Big changes are on the way though next week!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Remaining mostly clear with a few passing clouds this evening. Temperatures are going to be staying mild, in the lower 60s. Overall, just a pleasant night.

FRIDAY: Absolutely nothing changing. If you have gone outside at all the past week, those same conditions will be continuing for Friday. High temperatures are going to be back in the middle 80s. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures will be back in the low to middle 60s.

WEEKEND: And again. Forecast will be repeating itself for a few more days. Only difference will be the overnight low Sunday night into Monday morning, falling into the middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front is expected to pass Monday, continuing the heavy cloud coverage and potentially bringing in a chance for some rain. Colder air is going to be pushing in behind the front, dropping high temperatures into the lower 60s Monday and then further into the 50s for the middle of the week. Overnight low temperatures could potentially fall close to freezing Wednesday and Thursday morning.