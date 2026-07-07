Forecasting more Summer conditions

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More of the same as Summer in Mississippi continues through.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another night with the same conditions maintaining. Overnight low temperatures will be dropping into the low to middle 70s. Passing clouds will be continuing through the night.

WEDNESDAY: More Summer conditions for us. Afternoon high temperatures continue in the low to middle 90s. Lots of sun with passing clouds and an isolated storm chance. Just be prepared for rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. Low temperatures return to the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Summer-time trend keeps on. Hot afternoons, in the middle 90s. Isolated storm chance, with plenty in the in between moments. Low temperatures in the middle 70s.