FORGE partners with EMCC to host fair showing job interviewing process

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of area students learn what’s it like to apply for a job and to be asked some tough questions.

Teens from five counties and nine different schools converged at EMCC’s Communiversity Thursday.

The FORGE organization partnered with the school to host the event.

Small businesses and others were there to interview the students, take their resumes, and grade their performance.

The goal is to have the students prepared to interview for jobs as they approach graduation.

More than 400 kids participated in the annual event.

