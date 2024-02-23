‘Forging’ a path: Students learn about future career opportunities

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – FORGE hosted its annual career interview day at the EMCC Communiversity.

Over 500 students from 11 schools across the state came to learn about future career opportunities and meet with professionals.

Over 100 companies came to meet with students about various jobs in the workforce that are offered in the career tech centers.

Director of Mississippi Programming for Junior Achievement Suzy Bowman said three pillars that they want the students to take away from the day are financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness skills.

Bowman said that finding mentors and polishing one’s personal brand is vital.

“I’ve told the kids today that it’s vital to find mentors and network in their community to help them polish who they really want to be in their career path and so we’re focusing a lot on what their brand looks like on social media, digital literacy is being incorporated too, so the kids have really caught on to what it means to have that own personal brand,” said Bowman.

“We want them to be able to leave here more confident. They’ve got their resume built, they’re ready to go and get that job,” said Melinda Lowe, FORGE Executive Director.

“I’ve been doing more things to get me to better talk to people, and I feel like today really solidified that. I’ve talked to so many people in the healthcare profession, and it made me more interested in what I want to go into,” said Cara Henson, Junior at Choctaw County High School.

Executive Director of FORGE Melina Lowe said alongside mock interviews, some companies find students to hire, if not now, soon after.

