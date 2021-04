MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A long-time and former Aberdeen Alderman has died.

Alonzo Sykes passed away Sunday morning.

Sykes served five terms as Ward One Alderman, being first elected in 2000.

He is also the former vice mayor.

Sykes took the position as a commissioner to the fire department and education board.

He was 68-years-old.

Funeral arrangements have not been set.