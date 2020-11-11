Former Aberdeen Chief of Police Brent Coleman remembered

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Former Aberdeen Chief of Police Brent Coleman passed away on Monday.

Coleman was an Army veteran, a truck driver, and a railroad engineer. He also was a historian.

An online bio shares Coleman’s interest in collecting memorabilia from railroads and country music.

His articles appeared in Mississippi magazines and newspapers. Coleman also authored a book about Aberdeen’s Gulf Ordnance munitions plant.

Coleman was elected as Chief of Police for more than 16 years in Aberdeen. He stayed in law enforcement as an investigator with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Funeral arrangements are not final at this time.