Former Aberdeen mayor wins appeal in pay case

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott wins an appeal with the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen voted to reduce Scott’s salary by $15,000 in 2023.

Scott then appealed that decision to the Monroe County Circuit Court and then the state Court of Appeals.

Justices said the board of aldermen’s decision was, quote, “arbitrary and capricious and was not supported by substantial evidence.”

The Court of Appeals then threw out the decision by the court.

This case has now been sent back to circuit court to determine if any other type of relief is appropriate.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.