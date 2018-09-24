Former Aberdeen principal loses federal lawsuit

ABERDEEN (WCBI ) – A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful termination and civil rights violation suit filed by a former Aberdeen High School principal. Cloyd Garth was dismissed in June 2017 by District Conservator Mac Curlee. Curlee initially gave Garth a new contract for the 2017-2018 school year but then fired him from the job. Court records show Curlee offered Garth the chance to resign because he had been allowing other people to clock him in and out of work which is illegal. Garth says Curlee fired him because Garth refused to go to the African American community and ask them to support the hiring of Jeff Clay as the new Superintendent.

Judge Sharion Aycock’s ruling says Curlee was not entitled to a due process hearing because Curlee was acting as a conservator which has different rules on due process . She also says Garth fell short of proving race was a factor in his dismissal.

