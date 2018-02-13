Former Alabama Governor Out Of Hospital After Heart Surgery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman is out of the hospital after heart surgery.

A statement from Siegelman’s family says he was released from St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Siegelman had heart surgery last week after a doctor found blockage that put him at risk of a heart attack.

A statement from the hospital quotes Dr. John Richardson as saying Siegelman is expected to make a full recovery.

The former governor’s son, Joseph Siegelman, says he’s always been inspired by his father’s strength and resilience, and his heart surgery is no exception.

The former governor was released from federal prison last year after serving time on a bribery conviction.

