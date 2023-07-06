Former Alabama tight end reunited years laters with legendary memento

Jim Simmons's prized ring went from Greenville to Monticello, Arkansas, before finding its way back

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A northeast Mississippi man is reunited with a memento from his days when he played for the University of Alabama, under legendary coach Bear Bryant.

This is a story more than fifty years in the making.

It was 1971 and the Alabama Crimson Tide had just started using the wishbone offense under Coach Bear Bryant. That season, Alabama defeated Auburn, capturing the SEC football championship. Jim Simmons was a tight end and received a championship ring.

“It was quite a keepsake,” Jim Simmons said.

Jim Simmons and his wife Dale Simmons ended up in Greenville a few years after graduation. He was working for Thompson Machinery. Tennis was a favorite pastime and Jim Simmons always removed his ring, placing it nearby. He would get his ring after the match, except for that one day, 50 years ago.

“Put the ring on a carrier, on the net post. We played tennis; got through, walked off, and left the ring on the carrier. Went home, realized I didn’t have my ring, and went back and it was nowhere to be found,” Jim Simmons recalled.

Through the years, Jim Simmons and his wife raised their family, eventually moving to Tupelo, but staying in touch with former teammates and their families. Jim said he often thought about the missing keepsake, and recently, he found out when a lady from Monticello, Arkansas called.

“There was a sweet girl whose aunt had that ring in a box and it was her grandfather’s. The ring was in with coins and things like that,” Dale Simmons said.

Renea McClendon did her research, and sent the ring to Jim Simmons, along with a note that reads in part: “I’m so glad to find the true owner of this ring. My Dad was determined to find you. I hope this brings you joy as you remember your football years.”

Jim Simmons is overjoyed to have his ring back and while he wonders how the ring made the journey from Greenville to Monticello, Arkansas, he said it’s great to know there are still some honest people around who will do the right thing. He is sending McClendon a sports trading card from his football days, and he doesn’t plan to take the ring off anytime soon.

Jim Simmons is also known as the first Alabama player to catch a pass from the Wishbone offense.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter