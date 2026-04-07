Former Assistant Police Chief charged with embezzlement in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The former assistant police chief in Okolona has been charged with embezzlement after an investigation by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.
63-year-old Sherry Hardin turned herself in on Friday to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. Hardin has been charged with one count of embezzlement.
Hardin was released after posting a $15,000 bond.
Sources say Hardin allegedly failed to return firearms owned by the department or firearms that the department had in its possession.