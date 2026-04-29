Jury finds Former Starkville teacher Kelvin Stanfield guilty

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville teacher will spend the next 10 years in prison.

A jury found Kelvin Stanfield guilty of three counts of Touching a Child For Lustful Purposes today in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

The crimes date back to May of 2024, when Stanfield was a teacher at Starkville High School, and the incidents reportedly happened at the school.

Judge Michelle Easterling sentenced Stanfield to 15 years per count, with 10 years suspended on each, making 5 years to serve on each count.

The sentences for the first and second count will run consecutively. The sentence for the third count will run concurrently with count two, meaning Stanfield will serve a total of 10 years in prison.

The victims’ testimony proved to be key in getting the conviction.

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