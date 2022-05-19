Former Bulldog turned Titan giving back in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – NFL Star and former MSU Bulldog Jeffrey Simmons is helping local Boys and Girls Clubs raise money.

Simmons was the special guest Tuesday night for “Sports Talk” benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Golden Triangle.

Before the event on the MSU Campus, Simmons stopped by the Starkville Club to visit with members and give them some words of motivation.

He also answered a few questions and took pictures.

The event featured a silent auction and a conversation with Simmons and WCBI’s own Jon Sokoloff and Aundrea Self.

Simmons is a Defensive Tackle for the Tennessee Titans.

The Noxubee County native was picked 19th overall in the 2019 draft.