Former Caledonia Mayor qualifies for Republican Primary

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Municipal Elections are in the books, but Election Season isn’t over just yet.

Qualifying is underway for Special Elections for the Mississippi Legislature.

A redistricting plan that gained approval earlier this year is forcing new elections in several districts, including Districts 36, 39, and 41.

Lowndes County businessman and former Caledonia Mayor Mitch Wiggins filed his papers to qualify for the Republican Primary in House District 39.

He lists supporting The W and keeping MSMS in Columbus, along with getting state money back to cities and counties, as some of his priorities.

That seat is currently held by Dana McLean.

The primary is August 5.

The General Election will be on November 4.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.