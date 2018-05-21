Former Kossuth Coach to face Federal indictment

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Kossuth Middle School coach, Micah Wilbanks, is being held after his indictment on sexual exploitation of a child charges.

Wilbanks’ was arrested earlier this month when a student found a hidden cell phone camera in a locker room.

Federal agents say they located three different instances of the phone being used to record the locker room.

Wilbanks’ faces a minimum 15 year term if he is convicted but could get a life sentence under federal sentencing guidelines