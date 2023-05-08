Former Columbus City Councilman Sidney L. Thompson dies at 92

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus City Councilman has died.

Sidney L. Thompson passed away Sunday.

The Oktibbeha County native and Mississippi State alum went to work for Eka Nobel and settled in Columbus after a stint in the Army.

After a career in business, Thompson set his sights on public service, representing the residents of Ward 2 on the Columbus City Council from 1997 to 2001.

Memorial-Gunter and Peel is handling final arrangements.

Sidney Thompson was 92 years old.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter