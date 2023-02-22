Former Columbus mayor appointed to school board

Former Columbus mayor is appointed to the local school board.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Columbus Mayor Robert Smith finds himself in public service once again.

The city council appointed Smith the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees.

Smith will take over current board president, Yvonne Cox’s seat early next month.

The former mayor worked in education as a teacher, coach, and administrator before going to city hall.

He was mayor for 15 years.

Cox served on the board for one term.