Former Doc’s Toyota Employee faces second charge of embezzlement

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A woman facing a charge in Neshoba County finds herself in trouble in a nearby city.

Latisha Smith is a former employee at Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia.

She was recently charged with embezzlement for allegedly swindling $71 thousand.

That’s when Doc’s was in Neshoba County.

However, the company was previously located in Louisville and now, Smith is facing another embezzlement charge for allegedly swindling money there.

Louisville Police did not release how much money was stolen.

Smith’s current bond out of Winston County is $25 thousand.

She was fired from Doc’s on January 5th.